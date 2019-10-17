Ranveer Singh Gets Cheesy With Deepika Padukone On Social Media, She Says, ‘Ghar Aaja, Mein Batati Hoon’

Share

It’s been almost a year since B-town couples Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married but their social media PDA continues to give us some major couple goals. Actor Ranveer Singh never leaves the chance to flattering and dropping naughty comments every time his wife shares a new post on social media.

Recently, Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and shared series of photos from her latest cover shoot of an international magazine Harper’s Bazaar. Husband’s goals Ranveer Singh could not contain his excitement and was seen posted several comments that Deepika found to be rather cheesy.

Reacted to one of the pictures of wifey, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer wrote, “Aur Paas”, he further commented on another image, “This is the ‘Is this any time to come home?’ glare.”

While many B-town celebrities found Ranveer’s comments to be super hilarious. Responding to Ranveer’s cheesy comments “Aur Paas, Deeps replied, “Accha, Ghar Aaja, Mein Batati Hoon,” along with a broom emoji.

Appearing on the Harper’s Bazaar magazine cover shoot, The actress further revealed some interesting facts about her dreamy wedding with Ranveer Singh in Lake Como, Italy in 2018. She also shared the reason, why the couple chose to get married at the location. In the matter, Deepika said, “searching a place that would feel private was our top priority. And we both love the water, so to be surrounded by water was so important for us.”

On the work front, the duo will be soon seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan’s 83. Apart from this Deeps will also be starring in’ Chhapaak’ and Ranveer, on the other hand, will be featured in Karan Johar’s Takht.