Ranveer Singh Preps For His First Wedding Anniversary, Gets A Facial And Hair Spa Done, Deepika Has A Hilarious Reaction

No matter how many people you have stumbled upon in your life, you get to feel the instant connect with the one who is meant for you. And when love hits you everything in life seems to cease and everything looks just so perfect. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone felt the same click when they worked together and soon they fell for each other. Be it their social media PDA, events or interviews the two just can’t stop gushing about each other.

Ranveer and Deepika had tied the knot on November 14-15,2018 as per Konkani and Punjabi-Sindhi style in Lake Como Italy. It’s been almost one year and the couple is all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. And Ranveer has already started prepping for the same and it seems that doesn’t want to leave a single chance to look his best on the big day. A while back Deepika had shared a picture of Ranveer in which he can be seen getting a facial and hair spa done. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story Deepika wrote atop of it, “In preparation for his first wedding anniversary.”

In an interview, Deepika had once revealed what had attracted her towards Ranveer and she said, “There is no pretence with him, no holding back. People hate him or love him for that, but that’s who he is. He’s genuine, very good at articulating his feelings. He’s not afraid to cry. That’s what got me.”

Talking about her husband Ranveer in a Times of India interview Deepika had revealed that he is a completely different person at home.“I don’t know what happens when he leaves the house as he’s an extremely different person than which I think also people will start seeing. Like if you see it in his work, which is that there’s an extremely quiet side to him, there’s an extremely intelligent side to him, there’s a very sensitive and emotional side to him, there’s a vulnerable childlike innocence, so there are so many facets to him.”

On the other hand, Ranveer had once shared his experience as a married man and said, “I’m loving it and highly recommend it. I have been married to Deepika in my head for years now. Just a few months into our relationship, I knew she was the one for me and I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. I had committed my life to her well before the rituals. I was waiting for her to be ready for it.”

Ranveer and Deepika are one-of-a-kind couple and we wish them a lifetime of togetherness.