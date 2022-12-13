Ranveer Singh Protects A Child Crying In Crowd, Video Wins Hearts Of Fans; Watch!

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus is in full swing right now. Recently, on Sunday, Ranveer Singh, director Rohit Shetty, and actor Varun Sharma visited Malad Masti Center in Mumbai to promote their film. The cast and crew of the film were welcomed by a huge crowd with pomp and enthusiasm.

Cirkus promotion is no less than a festival, especially for those who are eagerly waiting for the release of the film. Amidst such high-profile publicity, Ranveer spotted a crying toddler who was allegedly isolated by his parents in the crowd.

Noticing this development, Ranveer got down on his knees. He comforted the little one with a warm hug. A few minutes later, Ranveer picked up the child from the crowd. He carried him on his shoulders. This video has now surfaced on social media which is melting the hearts of netizens.

One of the fan clubs of Ranveer Singh captioned it, “Ranveer Singh picked up and carried a young child to protect him from the crowd at the @maladmastievent. Ranveer is a good soul that my heart can’t handle. Such a gem! #ranveersingh #maladmastifestival #cirkusthischristmas.”

A fan commented, “Awww Wowww that’s so sweet of you yaar Super Star RS. Love you, Hero.” Ranveer Singh protecting a child who was crying the crowd won the internet. It was a delightful sight.

On the other hand, the film Cirkus is an up-and-coming comedy-drama. It is directed as well as produced by Rohit Shetty. The film stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma alongside Ranveer Singh in a dual role. Bollywood star Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special role in it.