Ranveer Singh Rents A Flat For Whopping R.s 7.25 Lakh In Deepika Padukone’s Building; Deets Inside

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples of B-town. It’s been almost a year since B-town couples Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married. The romance between the two started as they began shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. Where the two lost their hearts for each other. After dating for almost 6 years, which left us some major couple goals, Ranveer and Deepika decided to tie a wedding knot in 2018 at Lake Como in Italy.

Ranveer Singh never leaves the chance to surprise and left naughty comments every time his wife shares a new post on social media. The duo also often gets engage themselves on social media PDA that will make you go ‘crazy’. Tinseltown’s favorite couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is ruling the film industry by their adorable chemistry both off-screen and on-screen.

The two are quite busy with their work commitments and are not able to get enough time to enjoy some quality time together. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, both of them have their hands full of work schedules. But looks like hubby Ranveer has found a solution for it and it is too good to handle. Speculations are that actor Ranveer has rented a house in wifey Deepika Padukone’s building so that he can stay close to her. The actor is so head over heels in love with her wife that he goes out of his way to find a solution to cut down anything that will stop him from staying close to his wife.

According to Indian Express reports, Ranveer has rented a flat in Deepika Padukone’s for which the actor will be paying a whopping amount. As per speculations Ranveer has rented the flat for almost three years. He will be paying some amount of Rs 7.25 lakh per month for the first two years and Rs 7.97 lakh per month for the remaining last 12 months.

In 2010, Deepika Padukone had purchased a 4BHK flat on the 26th floor of the 33-storey building which is again quite expensive. She purchased the flat for a whopping Rs 16 crore. Besides not being able to be together for 24 hrs. The duo has found ways to still be together.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama ’83’. Ranveer Singh is the husband’s goal without any doubt! What do you guys think?