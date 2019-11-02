Ranveer Singh Reveals How He Started His Morning Getting Beaten At Badminton By Wife Deepika Padukone; Watch Video

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples of B-town. It’s been almost a year since B-town couples Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married. The romance between the two started as they began shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. Where the two lost their hearts to each other. After dating for almost 6 years, which left us some major couple goals, Ranveer and Deepika decided to tie a wedding knot in 2018 at Lake Como in Italy.

Ranveer Singh never leaves the chance to surprise and left naughty comments every time his wife shares a new post on social media. The duo also often gets engage themselves on social media PDA that will make you go ‘crazy’.

The couple has always been praised for their confident and spontaneous answers in the interviews. Yesterday, Ranveer Singh went live on Instagram and while interacting with his fans the actor said, “I am on my way for some Takht prep before starting with my next project Jayesh Bhai Jordar.”

Further, during the Live session, Ranveer got candid about how he had a good start to his day and got beaten at badminton by his wifey Deepika Padukone. Check out the video down below:

Recently, Deepika Padukone was involved in a media interaction at an event, when asked if she plays badminton with Ranveer and how much you two enjoy if you play together and also who defeats who?. To which the actress had a hilarious response, with a smile on her face She said, “Is that a question that I have to answer. I can tell you the score but then he will be very upset. Right now He is in Hyderabad and will never come back