Ranveer Singh Shows Off His Hairy Chest For Elle Beauty Awards, See How Wife Deepika Reacted
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have made sure to turn heads with their PDA. Whether it is on their outings or even on social media, the couple has made sure that everyone feels envious of their love and affection. They had to keep their relationship a secret for 6 long years and that was enough for them. Now, they do not want any secrecy and love to leave sweet comments under each other’s images.
Ranveer posed wearing a printed blue shirt and an all-black jacket and trousers. He completed his look with a hat for his head and a stick in his hand. Indeed, he looked like the mad hatter. Although, interesting thing being Ranveer hairy chest was visible in the pic and Deepika could not help but comment, “Shouldn’t you have asked me before emptying my bottle of bronzer on your chest.”
Even Arjun Kapoor could not hold back as he commented on Ranveer’s pic writing, “Raam ji ke Baal dekho !!! Chaati ka kamaal dekho,” which is a reference to the latter’s film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.
Check out Ranveer’s pics and Deepika and Arjun’s comments to them.