Ranveer Singh To Be Honored At Red Sea Film Festival Alongside Diane Kruger, Abdullah Al-Sadhan In Jeddah

Bollywood’s fashionista and superstar Ranveer Singh will be honored at the upcoming Red Sea Film festival alongside Diane Kruger and Abdullah Al-Sadhan in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The award honors those actors who shape the history of cinema.

The 3rd edition of the film festival will honor the Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, German actor Diane Kruger, and Saudi writer and actor Abdullah Al-Sadhan.

‘This year we’re honoring Ranveer Singh, an icon of Hindi cinema; Diane Kruger, who has delivered us a series of unforgettable characters from Helen of Troy to Tarantino’s Bridget von Hammersmark and affected us with the powerhouse performance of the avenging Angel Katja in Fatih Akin’s In The Fade, as well as the hugely beloved Abdullah Al-Sadhan who has been a mainstay of Saudi entertainment through Tash Ma Tash for two decades and will also appear in this year’s competition title Norah,’ stated Mohammad Al-Turki, CEO of the Red Sea Film Foundation. ‘We are thrilled to be recognizing each of their varied and deep contributions to cinema and to have them with us for our 3rd edition.’

The Managing Director of the festival, Shivani Pandya, added further, ‘We have a cohort of immense talent in this year’s jury, representing some of the leading creators from cinema from all corners in the world – and we are thrilled to have them join us in Jeddah to participate in this year’s competition.’

Jury members of the Red Sea Film Festival

The festival will commence on November 30th and will go on till December 9th.

Baz Luhrmann is appointed as the president of the jury. Along with Luhrmann, there will be Joel Kinnaman (Swedish-American Suicide Squad and For All Mankind fame actor), Frieda Pinto (Slumdog Millionaire actor and BAFTA nominee), Amina Khalil (Egyptian Grand Hotel actor), and Paz Vega (Spanish actor, Sex And Lucia, The OA).

As for Shorts Competition, Red Sea has brought Hana Alomair (Leading Saudi writer, director and film critic), Assad Bouab (French-Moroccan Call My Agent! actor) and Fatih Akin (award winning Turkish-German screenwriter, producer and film director) on board.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, ‘The (Red Sea Film Festival) award expresses great respect and appreciation on the part of the festival for those with profound cinematic contributions from all over the world.’

Ranveer Singh’s next projects

Our Bajirao’s next is Singham Again, a Rohit Shetty film. He will star alongside his actor-wife Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Ajay Devgan. Ranveer’s last was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani directed by Karan Johar.