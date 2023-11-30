Ranveer Singh’s Bold Rejection: Why ‘Kabir Singh’ Director Cast Shahid Kapoor

In the countdown to the highly anticipated release of ‘Animal,’ film’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga dropped a bombshell revelation during a recent interview with iDream Media. The director spilled the beans on how the charismatic Ranveer Singh was initially his first choice for the role of Kabir Singh, the iconic character that eventually became synonymous with Shahid Kapoor. Let’s delve into the intriguing details of why Ranveer Singh turned down the opportunity, paving the way for Shahid Kapoor to take the reins of the dark and intense character.

Ranveer’s Bold Decision

In a surprising turn of events, Sandeep Reddy Vanga disclosed that Ranveer Singh was initially approached for the role of Kabir Singh, but he declined the offer. The reason? According to the director, Ranveer found the character’s depth and darkness too intense for his liking at that particular juncture in his career. It’s a revelation that adds a new layer to the narrative surrounding the casting of the blockbuster film.

Sandeep’s Persistence

The director revealed that he was continuously receiving calls from Mumbai urging him to undertake the remake of the Telugu hit, ‘Arjun Reddy,’ and Ranveer Singh was his first pick for the lead role. Sandeep Reddy Vanga expressed his desire to work with Ranveer but conceded that the actor deemed the character’s darkness too challenging for the time being.

Shahid Kapoor: The Unconventional Choice

In the face of Ranveer Singh’s rejection, Sandeep Reddy Vanga turned to Shahid Kapoor, a move that raised eyebrows considering the actor’s track record at the time. The director acknowledged the skepticism around casting Shahid, revealing that many questioned the decision due to the actor’s solo films not crossing the ₹100 crore mark.

However, Sandeep stood firm in his belief in Shahid’s acting prowess, emphasizing, “I was always sure about Shahid, he’s a fantastic actor.” The gamble paid off as ‘Kabir Singh’ went on to become a massive box office success, grossing around ₹380 crore globally, as disclosed by the director in the interview.

Box Office Triumph

Despite initial doubts about Shahid Kapoor’s box office pull, ‘Kabir Singh’ defied expectations and resonated with audiences globally. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s bold choice in casting Shahid, coupled with the actor’s stellar performance, propelled the film to staggering success, proving that sometimes, unconventional choices yield extraordinary results.

Conclusion

The revelation about Ranveer Singh’s rejection of the role of Kabir Singh sheds light on the intricate dynamics of casting in Bollywood. While Ranveer’s decision to step away from the dark and intense character paved the way for Shahid Kapoor to shine, it also highlights the unpredictable nature of the film industry. As ‘Animal’ awaits its grand unveiling, fans are left pondering on the what-ifs and the fascinating journey that led to Shahid Kapoor becoming the face of one of Bollywood’s most talked-about characters.