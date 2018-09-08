Share

The wait is over and Twinkle Khanna’s latest book is finally out. The launch event of her latest book ‘Pyjamas Are Forgiving’ was held at Taj Lands End in Mumbai last evening. The event was attended by Twinkle’s family and friends from the film fraternity. Her actor husband Akshay Kumar came along to cheer her wife. Twinkle’s mother and veteran actress, the gorgeous Dimple Kapadia seemed like a proud mother at the book launch. From the film industry, actors Sonam Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol and wife Tanya Deol were present. Twinkle’s childhood BFF Karan Johar was also present to support and cheer his friend.

Actor turned writer, Twinkle Khanna was glowing at the event in her printed multi-coloured midi dress. She accessorized the outfit with gold trinkets and matching golden heels.

Proud husband Akshay Kumar washed up really well and was looking like a perfect gentleman in crisp white shirt and soft pink chinos. He paired the look with matching pink shoes and we are totally digging his style.

Talking about men’s style, Ranveer Singh has the quirkiest and the most unique fashion sense. He never fails to make heads turn with his bizarre, yet interesting, fashion choices. At the launch, the Padmaavat actor turned up in a green and black pantsuit, which had bold circular print on it. His black fedora hat and geek glasses added much detail and charm to the whole look.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is not hailed as Bollywood’s ultimate fashion icon for nothing. The Veere Di Wedding actress never disappoints with her fashion choices. Give her the riskiest of outfits, Sonam will still be able to pull it off with utmost panache. At the book launch, Sonam showed up in a monochrome outfit. She wore a set of matching grey culottes and cropped top which had a checkered print. She donned a dark grey glazer over the outfit and looked chic as ever. We are really loving Sonam’s latest permed hair.

More pictures from the book launch:

This is Twinkle’s third book after Mrs Funnybones (2015) and The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad (2016). This former Bollywood actress is also a newspaper columnist, film producer and an interior designer. She has shared a sneak peek of her third book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, on Twitter earlier this week.

Akshay Kumar, who felt like a proud husband on her wife’s accomplishments, took to Instagram and posed with a copy of Twinkle’s book. He wrote, ““Pyjamas are forgiving in nature, it’s jeans that really know how to hold a grudge. “ 😂😂 This and more such witty writing in the wife’s latest book, #PyjamasAreForgiving. Released today, grab your copies now! 🤓 @twinklerkhanna

#CheerleaderForLife”