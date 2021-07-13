Ranvijay Singha and Prianka Singha welcomed their second child, its a boy; Have a Look

Rannvijay Singha declared the appearance of his subsequent kid, a child, late Monday and shared an image on Instagram. Rannvijay has been hitched to Prianka Singha for a very long time and they additionally have a four-year-old little girl, Kainaat.

Rannvijay Singha referred to for MTV shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla, posted an image of his shoes on his Instagram page, put close by minuscule shoes of a child, and stated, “Shoe game. 12 July 2021.”

Rannvijay likewise shared an image of a little red games shirt alongside a couple of minuscule tennis shoes. He stated, “#satnamwaheguru.” The post was showered with adoration and salutary messages from his fans just as industry partners and companions.

Yuvika Chaudhary dropped heart emoticons while Rannvijay’s Roadies colleague Nikhil Chinapa expressed, “Congrats folks!!! Sending you all our adoration for Kai’s younger sibling and the new expansion to your flawless family.”

Neha Dhupia, who additionally works with them on MTV Roadies, stated, “Yayyy!!!!! Best news ever congrats Rann, Pri and Kai.” Gauahar Khan, Prince Narula, Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood and Dishank Arora likewise complimented the inexperienced parents.

Recently, Rannvijay had opened up about fears of having a child during the pandemic. He revealed to Hindustan Times in a meeting, “It (having a child during the pandemic) is unsettling and troubling however the most extreme we can do is play it safe. My better half alongside my girl (Kainaat) is in London, while I am here. That is an intense part. In any case, ideally, I will hit them up soon.”

Rannvijay is as of now seen as the host of the dating unscripted TV drama, MTV Splitsvilla 13, close by Sunny Leone.