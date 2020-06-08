Ekta Kapoor was in a fuzz recently when FIR was lodged against her for disrespecting the national emblem after Hindustani Bhau complained against the same. Her web series XXX got a lot of rave reviews after that. Now, Ekta Kapoor has come out and spoken up on the same topic stating that while she never had the intention to disrespect the national emblem or the Indian army, the fact that she’s getting rape threats from the same people who claim to be patriots is disgusting.

Now, Ekta Kapoor has finally come forward to talk about the allegations made on her. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Ekta can be seen talking about getting rape threats from a man. However, she didn’t mention any particular name but she did refer to a ‘gentleman’ calling him ‘patriot of the year’, and slammed him.

In a conversation with Shobhaa De, Ekta said, “This gentleman who thinks that he’s the ‘patriot of the year’ decided to come out there, abuse my mother and me. And now, he has openly put a rape threat on a social platform. This is now no longer about the army or sexual content because the idea of this is ‘rape a girl, rape her son, rape her 71-year-old mother’ for making sexual content. It means sex is bad but rape is okay.”

Ekta went on to say that it’s not a big deal for her to issue a public apology for the controversial scene which has now been removed from the show but “now I have decided to take the route of standing up to this cyberbullying”. She said, “If they can decide to take my nudes out, put out my nudes on the net, call me r****, then tomorrow, they can do this to any girl.” She added, “You want to rub my nose on the ground? Well, you are not getting a chance.”

Toward the end of the video, Ekta said, “As an individual and as an organisation, we are deeply respectful towards Indian Army. Their contribution to our well-being and security is immense. Yes, we shall readily tender an unconditional apology if such a demand comes from any bona fide army institution. But we won’t bow down to uncivilised cyber bullying and rape threats by random elements.”

