Raqesh Bapat Has Spoken About His Equation With Ex-Wife Ridhi Dogra.

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty patched their disparities on Bigg Boss OTT by opening with one another about their own lives. The two have produced a solid bond on the show, yet were as of late engaged with an argument.

Raqesh and Shamita Shetty attempted to make peace in the garden area, and he disclosed to her that he has experienced many high points and low points during his youth and adulthood. He also talked about the effect that his separation from Ridhi Dogra and his dad’s demise had on him. Raqesh said that he has tension issues and that he has abandoned rest ‘for two weeks at a stretch’. His sister and mom were extremely stressed over him. He added, “I was on the verge of breaking.”

Shamita and Raqesh’s bond has been there so anyone might see for themselves. In a recent episode, he woke her up with a kiss, and the two have been indivisible from one another. During Shamita’s new argument with Nishant Bhat, he even attempted to appease her.

“Ek connection banna shuru hua humara. Aaj abhi iss level par pohocha hai connection humara ki ek maturity ke saath hum cheezon ko dekhte hai, ek understanding hai ek doosre ki taraf. Ek sense of belonging jise kehte hai woh shayad tumhare saath ho raha hai mera (A connection has begun to form between us. Now, it is at a level where we look at things with a certain maturity and have an understanding with each other. I feel a sense of belonging with you),” he said in a new episode.

Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra married in 2011 and got separated in 2019. The couple met for the first time on the set of the famous TV show Maryada — Lekin Kab Tak in 2010 and before long turned out to be close friends.