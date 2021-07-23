Rare Blue Lobster found in Massachusetts.

Lobsterman Toby Burnham from Gloucester, Massachusetts, recently found a rare blue lobster in his traps. (Courtesy of Joey Ciaramitaro.)

“That was just by luck that that particular one went into one of his traps,” Ciaramitaro said. Lobsterman Toby Burnham nabbed the brightly coloured crustacean during a routine fishing haul on the shores of Gloucester, Massachusetts, on Friday (July 16).

According to National Geographic, the odds of finding one of these colorful crustaceans is between one in 30 million and one in 50 million.However, the fisherman released the lobster into the ocean after taking some stunning pictures of it. Burnham worked at Captain Joe and Sons Lobster Company, who said, “Our lobsterman Toby caught this extremely rare blue lobster. He decided to bring it in for photographing and then release it back to the sea.”

About Lobsters.

Lobsters are a family (Nephropidae, sometimes also Homeridae) of large marine crustaceans.

Lobsters have long bodies with muscular tails, and live in crevices or burrows on the sea floor. Three of their five pairs of legs have claws, including the first pair, which are usually much larger than the others. Highly prized as seafood, lobsters are economically important, and are often one of the most profitable commodities in coastal areas they populate.

Commercially important species include two species of Homarus (which looks more like the stereotypical lobster) from the northern Atlantic Ocean, and scampi (which looks more like a shrimp, or a “mini lobster”) — the Northern Hemisphere genus Nephrops and the Southern Hemisphere genus Metanephrops.

Lobster is commonly served boiled or steamed in the shell. Diners crack the shell with lobster crackers and fish out the meat with lobster picks. The meat is often eaten with melted butter and lemon juice. Lobster is also used in soup, bisque, lobster rolls, cappon magro, and dishes such as lobster Newberg and lobster Thermidor.

Cooks boil or steam live lobsters in Big Restaurants. When a lobster is cooked, its shell’s color changes from blue to orange because the heat from cooking breaks down a protein called crustacyanin, which suppresses the orange hue of the chemical astaxanthin, which is also found in the shell.