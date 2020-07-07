Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise is one of the biggest losses to the film industry. He was a talented superstar who had proved his mettle with some extraordinary performances. However, he succumbed to the dark side of the industry and took his own life. While his fans are sad at the demise, one cannot fathom the loss and the grief that the actor’s friends and families are bearing. His ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has not been able to come to terms with the news and now another close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Rashami Desai has spoken about the actor’s suicide to Spotboye.com.

During the conversation, Rashami Desai was asked about Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise. To which Rashami got teary-eyed and said “But is there any point talking about this, in a way. I must say Sushant was a wonderful person and at one point in time we were very close friends. Whatever happened it was very sad (Pauses) but I can’t only blame people like that. I have my own vision and I don’t want to talk about it. It’s a very sensitive topic for me (in tears).”

Rashami further accepted that TV actors also face discrimation. Rashami was quoted saying, “Yes we are told that you have been seen a lot on TV. Aapka exposure bahut ho gaya hai. ‘Accha, TV actress hain? Ham unko designer kapde nahi denge. Ya maybe iski placement yahan is hisaab se honi chahiye. ‘So, definitely there is a big problem to achieve something. Coming from nowhere to achieving something and trying to chase your dreams is not easy. But that is the flavour of your life, how do you take it. And people from the media at times help so it becomes easy for us. But now I feel people will like to see talent like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Irffan Khan, K K Menon, these are the examples of actors who are known for their performances. Like in today’s time Ayushman Khurana is someone whom you not only connect with but feel the happiness when he comes on screen. So, I am sure the people will relate to the characters which they play. One has to connect with the audience which is not easy.”

