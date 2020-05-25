Rashami Desai, the beloved TV actress who rose to fame with the Colors show Uttaran, is now one of the favorite actresses in the TV industry. She is known for her roles in several shows and is now even more popular after her stint in the show Bigg Boss 13. While her professional life has been great, her personal life has been no less than a rollercoaster ride. Especially, if we talk about her love life. She has been in many relationships but none worked out well.

Rashami Desai is quite active on social media and she loves to interact with her fans. Recently she holds a QnA session with her fans, she was asked if she was in love, to which she wrote, “Love yourself fully, deeply, honestly, faithfully, gloriously.” She also added, “In love with myself all over again and again.” That’s a beautiful reply and we’re loving it!

Rashami Desai was also asked about her relationship status, and she replied with a gif that read, “party of one.” Clearly, Rashami is single and the only relationship she has going on right now is with herself. Take a look at the Rashami’s insta stories.

Meanwhile, in an interview with a leading daily, Rashami said that she is still in touch with Sidharth Shukla on on and off basis. The actress was quited saying, “I am in touch with Sidharth on and off. I keep watching his fitness videos; yes I am in touch with him.”

