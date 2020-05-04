Rashami Desai is known to have pretty bad luck when it comes to love life. She was married to Nandish Sandhu but that didn’t end well. She had some flings in the middle and was even linked with Sidharth Shukla. However, later she dated Arrhan Khan who turned out to be a total fraud who hid his marriage and child from her. Now, she has come out to speak on the same.

During an interaction with a leading daily, she revealed that she is still in touch with Sidharth Shukla on on and off basis and also said that she is having a peak into his quarantine period. She was quoted saying by E Times TV during their chat session , “I am in touch with Sidharth on and off. I keep watching his fitness videos; yes I am in touch with him.” Rashami was in a relationship with Arhaan Khan which took the ugly turn when Salman Khan himself revealed some ugly truth about his wife and kids.

In her interview, she didn’t mention anything about Arhaan but feels blessed of having family, friends and fans. She was quoted saying, “Aik hi cheez hai jo meri life mein nahi ho pati hai I think that subject is not for me. I will not talk about it but yes I still have my family and friends.”

Rashami also revealed that she was in depression and thinking of things which didn’t happen for her and she kept chasing it too. “Insaan un cheezon ke peeche bhagta hai joh uske paas nahi hoti hai, aap unn cheezon ki value karo jo aapke paas hai. So this is the thing that keeps me going and main kabhi mayoos nahi hoti. There was a time when things didn’t work,” she added.