Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai has been in the news since the time the show got over and mostly for good reasons. The actress had an amazing somewhat exciting journey while inside the house given the presence of Dil Se Dil Tak star Sidharth Shukla, and her fallout with another contestant Arhaan Khan. None the less, the actress has revealed on various interviews how it has been a learning experience for her despite the fact that it was a crazy ride.

Recently, Rashami Desai did an Instagram live session with Siddharth Kannan. She was approached to depict Sidharth Shukla. She considered him a ‘great soul’ and said he was a 10-year-old youngster in the body of a hunk. The actress said that they didn’t interface much yet could see each other’s agony. She allegedly stated, “Sidharth and I used to see each other’s agony.

https://twitter.com/AnanyaV786/status/1271109363680202752?s=20

We were unable to connect, however, we thought about one another.” Rashami Desai additionally made a clever revelation about their fights and their select nature. She said that when she fights with him inside the house, nobody would set out to come in the middle. Furthermore, if somebody came in the middle of, the person would be torn separated. Her announcements carried a ton of excitement to #Sidra fans who began inclining the previous evening.

All things considered, Sidharth Shukla was asked by SpotboyE on how he felt when the divulgence about Arhaan Khan was made on the show. He said that he felt terrible for Rashami Desai as trustworthiness and straightforwardness are the mainstays of any obvious relationship. Both the actors have said that everything is agreeable between them now.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAmb2reAa73/?igshid=rj9c19oedyau

Rashami Desai explained to him that she was not answerable for the reports during Dil Se Dil Tak that brought up issues on his polished skill. Buzz is that she is additionally in the running for Broken But Beautiful 3. Allow us to check whether we do get the opportunity to see them in a venture together!