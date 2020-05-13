Rashami Desai came to the limelight when she started her career as Tapasya in the hit Colors TV show Uttaran. She did many other shows after that and her recent stint in the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss 13 has gotten her a lot of praises. She opened up on a number of issues in the house and even met her mother after many years in the finale. Now, the two have forgotten the difference and come together. In a recent interview, Rashami Desai has opened up on the hardships that she faced because she was raised by a single mother. Rashami Desai On Being Raised By Single Mom

During the interview, Rashami revealed that her mother was a government teaches and she couldn’t even afford her dance class fees back then which was 350 bucks. “I started with Bharatnatyam and I was shifted to Bollywood dance in the third year,” said the actress. During the same, Rashami added how acting wasn’t her first preference and she was keener on becoming am air hostess or a choreographer. “I never told my mom I wanted to be an actor. In fact, earlier I wanted to become a choreographer like Saroj Khan or an air hostess. But the choices that came my way, I looked at it as an opportunity. My mom supported me throughout,” she said.

During the conversation, Rashami’s mother Rasila revealed that how she had to change her daughter’s name because of the fear that her relatives and the society won’t accept her acting career. As Rashami was the first one to enter this industry, it was hard for both of her.

“I was a single parent, I did not have a husband to support me. Also, in our caste, she was the first woman to enter this field. Our entire family was very educated and did not think of acting as a career. But, I supported her. I was scared of my family and society, so I changed her name. But my sister was there to support me throughout,” Rashami’s mother added. Rashami Desai On Being Raised By Single Mom.