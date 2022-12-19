Rashami Desai Says She Didn’t Know About Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Marriage, ‘Lost Touch With Her Year Ago’

The house of Bigg Boss has connected participants in many ways. While some walk out of it as couple, some others take back along a lifelong bond of friendship. Actresses Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee also became thick friends inside the glass-walled house during season 13 but when they appeared again in season 15, they had a major fallout. And the relation of these BFFs-turned-strangers has gone so sour that Desai did not even make an appearance on Bhattacharjee’s wedding recently.

Talking about the same, Rashami has now told a leading daily that she had no idea of Devoleena’s wedding plan. She said that she lost touch with the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress a year ago. “I did not know anything about the wedding, but I am very happy for her. I am glad to know that she has tied the knot, is happy and healthy and living a good life. I wish her all the best,” stated the Uttaran star.

Let us tell you that Devoleena Bhattacharjee tied the knot with her gym trainer Shahnawaz Shaikh in a private ceremony in Lonavala She made sure to keep the identity of her partner secret until they got married. Except for Vishal Singh, her guest list did not include many of her colleagues from the industry. The actress also hosted a close-knit wedding reception.

For the unversed, Devoleena is receiving a severe backlash on the internet for marrying a Muslim guy. Some are tagging her inter-faith marriage with Shaikh as a case of ‘Love Jihad’, others are warning her by giving references of the latest murder case of a Hindu girl Shraddha Walkar by a Muslim boy Aftab Poonawalla.