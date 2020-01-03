The relationship between Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan felt

like a paradise at first when Arhaan entered as wild card and immediately proposed

to Rashami. But in just a few days, it all seemed like a farce. Arhaan Khan was

exposed on national television when Salman Khan told Rashami to question him

about his marriage and a kid as well. Their relationship saw a bump but the two

seemed to be fine. And now, Rashami Desai’s brother Gaurav has also spoken up

on the same in an interview.

Sidharth Shukla was charging at Rashmi the other day and

made comments like ‘tu aisi ladki hai’. What do you have to say on that?

That was harsh and too provoking as he kept on and on. I

could see that she couldn’t take it anymore.

Sidharth also claimed that Rashami followed him to Goa in

the past…

I have no clue about this. As I have mentioned this before

as well, that I don’t get into her personal stuff.

Devoleena told Rashami that she was blind to accept Arhaan

Khan’s proposal. Your thoughts on it?

I am thankful to her for being blunt and honest to Rashami.

I think that was needed.

Arhaan admitted that he hadn’t told Rashami about his

marriage and child. Don’t you think it’s wrong?

Yeah I find it weird! Why would he not discuss something so

big and crucial with her!

Now that he has confirmed about his ex-wife and child, are

you sure of a safe future of Rashami with Arhaan?

That’s totally her decision. God bless her with whatever

decision she makes for her life because I don’t want our family or me to be the

one to instigate her (We will not accept any allegations and unnecessary drama

which we aren’t part off). All we want is her happiness and most importantly,

her safety.