Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Break Up And Former Dating THIS Actor? Checkout!

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most sought-after actors and so also Vijay Deverakonda. They are rumoured to be dating each other. But the latest reports state that Rashmika and Vijay have broken up. Rumours also state that the Pushpa actress is another actor. This news might break the hearts of their fans if it’s true but nothing has been confirmed yet. Read onto know the full story!

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Breakup Reports

Rashmika and Vijay were reportedly in a relationship but they never opened up about it. However, in most of the interviews, we have seen both speaking about each other. The duo starred in the film, Dear Comrade and since then their chemistry has been very much loved by audience.

They share a great camaraderie but were always tight-lipped about their rumoured relationship. Both even went on a vacation to Maldives together as per reports.

ETimes report states that Rashmika Mandanna has broken up with Vijay Deverakonda. Not only that. She is reportedly dating Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas.

It states that the Goodbye actress is ‘really fond of’ not the Liger actor but Telugu star Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas.

The same report states that Rashmika and Bellamkonda are often seen making public appearances these days and it has sparked the rumours and “there are strong chances of both dating each other”. Well, nothing has been confirmed from both.

Rashmika and Sreenivas were recently spotted together at the Mumbai airport. They also attended the red carpet event together.

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda’s Work Front

Rashmika will be seen in Pushpa sequel with Allu Arjun. She also has Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. While Vijay Deverakonda has Jana Gana Mana.