Rashmika Mandanna Has Confirmed Her First Female-Centric Film, Rainbow; Checkout!

Rashmika Mandanna has finally announced her first-ever female-centric film, and we couldn’t be more thrilled! The debutant director Shantharuban has teamed up with the dynamic actress to create a masterpiece titled “Rainbow,” set to release in Telugu and Tamil.

The film boasts a refreshing genre of the romantic fantasy drama, promising to be a delightful watch. Dream Warrior Pictures will be bankrolling the project, and the formal launch took place today in Hyderabad, with the entire cast and crew in attendance. The stunning Amala Akkineni graced the occasion with her presence, giving the first clap for the film.

Rashmika looked ravishing in a pink suit, and Dev Mohan kept it traditional in Kurta, adding to the ceremony’s charm. The regular shoot for “Rainbow” is all set to begin on April 7, and we simply cannot wait for this promising venture to hit the big screens.

See Rashmika Mandanna’s film, Rainbow title poster here:

About the film ‘Rainbow’

Alongside the talented Rashmika Mandanna, we’ll see the charismatic Dev Mohan from Shaakuntalam taking on a major role. The skilled KM Bhaskaran will capture the stunning visuals, while the captivating music will be orchestrated by the one and only Justin Prabhakaran.

As the story is shot from a girl’s perspective, expectations are high for this talented actress. According to the Times of India, Rashmika herself is excited to bring this character to life. The film promises to be entertaining and exciting, so buckle up and get ready for a wild adventure! With Rashmika’s creative talent and the unique perspective of a female lead, this movie is sure to be a crazy ride that you won’t want to miss.

Her Upcoming Films

In the meantime, Rashmika is set to recast her iconic character Srivalli in the spinoff to Pushpa: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun. Sukumar will direct the film, which will also star Fahadh Faasil. The first trailer for the sequel will be released on April 8, Allu Arjun’s birthday.

She also revealed that she would be working on a new film with Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula. This will be her second collaboration with the duo, following the blockbuster film Bheeshma. The music is composed by GV Prakash and is tentatively titled VNRTrio.