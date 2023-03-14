Recently, Rashmika Mandanna walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week. She turned muse for JJ Valaya. She donned a metallic saree which she paired with a backless blouse. The diva looked gorgeous in it.

There have been reports that Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has a crush on her. A pap told her that she is now becoming a crush amongst cricketers as he referred to Shubman. Check out Rashmika Mandanna’s reaction.

Rashmika Mandanna Is Reportedly Shubman Gill’s Crush

Rashmika Mandanna who is called the ‘national crush’ has a huge fan base. She always brightens our day with her smile. The actress interacts with her fans and paps adorably and this nature of her has made her favourite among all. Recently, there were reports that cricketer Shubman Gill has a crush on the Pushpa actress.

Rashmika On The Crush

During the Lakme Fashion Week, she posed for the paps and when a pap told her ‘cricketers ke bhi crush ban rahe ho’ (You are also the crush of cricketers). He didn’t take Gill’s name but it was obvious that he was referring to Shubman. Reacting to it, Rashmika blushed and shook her head.

Shubman Gill On Reports Of Having Crush On Rashmika Mandanna

As per reports, Shubman in a recent media interaction, was asked about the actress he liked the most. Initially, he tried to avoid the question but when asked further, he took Rashmika Mandanna’s name and said that he has a crush on her. Later responding to the reports, Shubman had said which media interaction was that that he himself doesn’t know anything about.

Rashmika Mandannna’s Work Front

On the professional front, Rashmika was last seen in Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The actress has Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun, Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.