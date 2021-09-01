Rashmika Mandanna says “Firsts are Always the Most Special” Actress On her Bollywood debut with ‘Mission Majnu’

Rashmika Mandanna says “Firsts are always the most special” As the Telugu actress makes her Bollywood debut with the Hindi film ‘Mission Majnu’

Rashmika Mandanna says ‘Mission Majnu has given her so many firsts experiences and she is so happy that she couldn’t have asked for more.

Rashmika Mandanna is going to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Mission Majnu. The film also stars actor Sidharth Malhotra, Sharib Hashmi, Parmeet Sethi, and few other known faces.

& It’s a wrap..❤️ what a lovely lovely time I had shooting for #missionmajnu 🌸

I..for one..can’t believe.. I have already wrapped for my first Hindi film.. I remember the time I heard the script for the first time and I went like.. ‘I want to be a part of this beautiful film’❤️ pic.twitter.com/L9qPegO8dY — Rashmika Mandana 💙 (@Imrashmikaa) August 28, 2021

After Mission Majnu actress Rashmika Mandanna has another Hindi film Goodbye in her bag.

Rashmika Mandanna is a Telugu actress, she is very excited to make her Bollywood debut on Hindi films with Mission Majnu. She said, “Firsts are always the most special..and Mission Majnu being my first has given me an opportunity to transcend my boundaries and how…My heart feels happy to know that..I started my journey in Hindi cinema with this film with these beautiful people,”

The film Mission Majnu has been directed by Shantanu Baagchi. The film Mission Majnu includes actor Sidharth Malhotra, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, and Anant Mahadevan.

When it was asked, the actress spoke on the tole in the movie. Rashmika revealed more about the film. Rashmika Mandana said that it was In the first narration itself that she knew she wanted to be a part of that film. Because she knew if not, for then, she won’t be able to do the same character again or later on any similar kind of those roles. It was a now or never kind of situation for her, as she like the character so much. She said, “Mission Majnu.. has given me so many firsts… from exploring the northern part of India, the culture, the language, the people, the industry,.. and working with such a wonderful team and the co-actors…I couldn’t have asked for more. I love you Team Mission Majnu.”