Rasika Dugal Is Happy With Increasing Dominance Of Women On OTT- Deets Inside

Actress Rasika Dugal is happy with the kind of content being written in the digital space with shows like ‘Delhi Crime’ and ‘Mirzapur’ at the centre of women’s power as she feels that whatever women-centric earlier was. Movies used to be made, they were just for the name and just ticked the box of feminists.

Rasika Dugal, in a conversation with news agency IANS, gave her opinion on leading women on the OTT platform and writing content keeping them in mind and how she feels about this change. Rasika said, “A few years back I used to think that people are talking a lot about ‘female-centric’ films but, I always feel on some level, not everything, but with some projects, I feel that It was just talking… just to check a box of Phenism, they (producers) thought let’s do it.”

Rasika further added, “The script doesn’t get many nuances, not trying to find out what the woman is doing, but now I believe that has changed. I think now women’s women are the characters written about are powerful… ‘Delhi Crime’ is a very good example of this.” I think now women’s women are the characters written about are powerful… ‘Delhi Crime’ is a very good example of this.”

Talking about Rasika Dugal’s work front, she is seen in the recently released web series ‘Delhi Crime’ Season 2. Rasika will also soon be seen in the third season of ‘Mirzapur’ where she will reprise the role of Bina Tripathi, wife of dreaded gangster Kaleen Bhaiya. The actress started her acting career in the year 2007 with the film ‘Anwar’. Apart from this, the actress has worked in television shows like Powder, Rishta.com, Kismat, Upanishad Ganga, Dariba Diaries, Devlok with Devdutt Pattanaik and P.O.W.- Bandi Yuddh Ke.