Ratan Raajputh Opens Up About Why She Distanced Herself From TV, “Pehle Gaon Mein Rahi Aur Ab…”

TV actress Ratan Raajputh is a well known face in the industry. She has done a phenomenal job in shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Mahabharat and Santoshi Maa. But the glamour world could not attract Raajputh for much time. After working for almost 14 years, she quit the world of entertainment and started living a simple life in her village. At present, Ratan keeps her fans updated with daily happenings in her life through vlogs on YouTube channel.

After taking a short break from her YouTube too, the actress is now back with an interesting video. In a recently shared vlog, she has opened up on why she was missing from the scene for the last few weeks. Ratan said, ‘I know and agree that I disappear suddenly, but what should I do, my life is something like this.’

She told her fans that for so long she was living in the village, but now she has come to her maternal uncle’s house. According to Ratan, she has been studying Indian psychology for the last three years. She thought that to learn about other things inside the human being, she also studied neurotherapy for a month.

Taking her point further, Ratan addressed those who ask her if she doesn’t get work due to ageing factor and if she gets, is it for less amount. She stated, “I have started from zero and I am inspired by it, so it would have made a difference. Started from zero, came to Mumbai with a bag. I have reached here by sleeping on the road, staying anywhere, eating anywhere and being hungry, and even after reaching, I have never felt anything”.

Sharing the struggles of her life with admirers, the actress said that even when she had nothing, she used to think ‘what else’. Ratan quoted, “Even when I could not become an actor, I had the same question in her mind. When I became an actor and gained fame, the same question came round to me ‘what else now’. So, this question will always be in my mind. And in this way, I will get to learn and do a lot.”

For the unversed, Ratan Raajputh began her career with Raavan in 2006. She has been part of reality shows like Ratan Ka Rishta and Bigg Boss 7.