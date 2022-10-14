Ratri Ke Yatri Season 2: The Well-known Television Actress Creates Sensation With Her Boldness

The web series ‘Ratri Ke Yatri’ is known for the bold scenes that are shown in the first season. Because the plot of the story was also very bold. The scenes from the first season made the audience shudder. Since then, the audience was eagerly waiting for its second season. There was a lot of controversy on social media regarding the bold scene of this show.

Now its second season has been released and in the second season, bold beautiful actresses of the television industry spread their beauty. And obviously, the dose of boldness is going to be more than ever. The presence of beautiful actresses like Bhojpuri Superstar Monalisa, Rashmi Desai, “Kanta Laga” fame Saifali Zariwala, Adaa Khan and Priyal Gaur had already roused the excitement of most of the audience.

Monalisa plays a prostitute in the series and has set the screen on fire with her bold style. Monalisa has shared the teaser of this series Ratri Ke Yatri season 2 on her Instagram account. Bringing to the fore the reality of the red light area, this second season has also been built on a bold story plot. While sharing the teaser of this series, Monalisa wrote in the caption, “Thrilled to announce my next Ratri Ke Yatri – 2. A character that was completely different and difficult for me. But, trust me. That all my dear friends would love to see me in a different role.”

Television diva Rashmi Desai says her upcoming show Ratri Ke Yatri aims to give viewers a different perspective on characters in a red light area. she said in an interview, “The second season of Ratri Ke Yatri tells five unique stories that revolve around red light areas. It aims to give the audience a different perspective and shed a sympathetic light on characters in red-light areas. The role I am playing is something I haven’t done before, and I can’t wait to know the audience’s reaction.”

The first season of ‘Ratri Ki Yatri’ was streamed in the year 2020, in which actors like Sudhir Pandey, Anju Mahendru, Iqbal Khan, Barkha Sengupta, Parag Tyagi, Shiney Doshi were seen. At the same time, in season 2, many stars will be seen along with Rashmi Desai, Sharad Malhotra, Shakti Arora, Monalisa, Shefali Jariwala, Ada Khan, and Bhavin Bhanushali.

Raat Ke Yatri Season 2 is produced by Anil V Kumar Productions and directed by Anil V Kumar. The show is streaming on Hungama Play and partner networks.