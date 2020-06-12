Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon have not worked in so many movies together but Raveena Tandon did start her movie career with Salman. In a recent interview with Kiran Juneja, Raveena Tandon has gotten candid and explained how she got her first film with the superstar. She has revealed that she met Salman through a common friend Bunty and everything else is history.

Recalling the day when Raveena met Salman, she stated that a friend of her’s called Bunty, who also happened to be a friend of Salman’s, called her up and asked her if she wanted to meet someone. Raveena’s friend called her to come by as Salman was in her neighbourhood. Raveena immediately went out to meet him and when she reached the spot, she saw Salman sitting in the car right in front of her. However, during that time Salman was looking for a girl to star in his next film and then Bunty told him to take Raveena for the role.

“I said yes, my friends were more excited than I was doing a film with Salman Khan and they said, ‘Iske baad tujhe picture nahi karni toh na bol de par yeh to kar (If you don’t want to do another movie after this it’s fine, but at least do this one),” Raveena said in the interview.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Raveena spoke about the day when Salman had appeared in an episode of Nach Baliye 9. She was quoted saying, “He told everyone that he knows me since the last 120 years. There’s a comfort factor with him. We spoke non-stop on the set, but when the episode was telecast, I realised that they had edited out a major chunk due to time constraints. We then told each other, ‘Why did we talk so much?’”

