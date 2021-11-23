Raveena Tandon Talks About Her Role In Netflix’s Aranyak, “I Have Enjoyed The Experience!”

Netlfix’s Aranyak will mark the digital debut of Raveena Tandon. The OTT platform released the trailer for the series on Monday and has left the viewers curious about the show. This series revolves around the murder mystery of a teenage tourist. Aranyak is set in the dense forest of the Himalyas. In this series, Raveena plays the role of a local cop, who later collaborates with her city person, Angad (Parambrata Chatterjee). The mystery reveals the old skeletons as well as the old myth about the killings.

Talking about the trailer, it keeps on taking turns from a murder mystery to an unknown person, whom the residents are afraid of. In this case, Raveena is on the verge of losing her cool. The series gives a gist of the characters like Ashutosh Rana, Meghna Malik, Indraneil Sengupta, and Zakir Hussain. Besides thrill and suspense, the production of the movie has enhanced the look of the series. The show is produced by Roy Kapur Films and Ramesh Sippy Entertainment. Moreover, it is directed by Vinay Waikul and stars Rohan Sippy as the showrunner.

While discussing her character, Laadla, the actor said, “She has incredible strength. It’s not that she is trying to level herself in a man’s world, but the way she proves herself better than anyone else, that’s what attracted me to the show and the character.” Moreover, when asked about the digital platform, she said, “Being associated with the Netflix family is a joy. Even my kids are excited and tell me, ‘Mom, you’re going to be on Netflix!’ It’s a cool thing for them. I have enjoyed the experience.”

Aranyak will be streamed on Netflix from December 10.