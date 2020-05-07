Loading...

Fans proposing to their favourite stars is not something new. Many celebs have received marriage proposals in some crazy manner. However, now that social media is active, the proposal game has become easier. Recently, our gorgeous Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon received a proposal by a fan and her reply has left everyone laughing with tears.

On Wednesday, Raveen took to her instagram and shared some throwback pictures with husband from their vacation in the mountains. Sharing the pictures, Raveena wrote, “#throwback When the summer gets to hot to handle… my heart dreaming of snowy vacays , soft ,fresh snowed in slopes and the icy moon.. disclaimer- always in #fauxfur.” Check out the pictures:

One of the fans commented on her post: “Raveena ma’am will you marry me in your next birth?” The actress replied: “Sorry ya booked for 7 already.” Other fans also showered the actress with love and appreciation for her beautiful pictures. One fan commented: “Every time I see you, I fall in love with you once again.” Another fan expressed: “You always be a queen, love you.”

On the work front, Raveena will be next seen in KGF Chapter 2, which is also starring Sanjay Dutt. The actress will be seen playing the role of Prime Minister in one of the most awaited movies.