Raveena Tondon’s Daughter Rasha To Make Bollywood Debut With This Actor, Story Inside

In recent years, Bollywood has seen the big and successful debuts of many child stars such as Ananya Pandey, Janvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Now, according to the latest reports, Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha is all set to make her debut under Abhishek Kapoor. According to media reports, Rasha will appear in Abhishek Kapoor’s film and take several training courses.

Apart from Rasha, Ajay Devgan’s nephew Aaman Devgan is also rumored to be making his film debut in a leading role. The 17-year-old daughter of Raveena and Anil Thadani Rasha is making her film debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s action adventure. She is being paired with Aman Devgan. This is a very special character and Abhishek thought Rasha would be the best fit for the role. A spokesperson of media said, “The main couple has begun preparations for the film.”

The source added, “They already have started rehearsals. The two young people are very excited to start their acting journey under Abhishek.” Rasha also confirmed the news by sharing her debut acting account on her Instagram story, posting “@aamandevgan we should kill it!!!!”

Meanwhile, Raveena was last seen in KGF Chapter 2 along with Yash, Srinidhi Shetty and Sanjay Dutt. The film became one of the highest grossing films of 2022. Rumor has it that she will star in the romantic comedy Goodchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt. Raveena also stars in the web series Aryaanak which is streaming on Netflix.