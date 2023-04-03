Ravi Kishan as an actor has earned both name and fame. He has worked in Bollywood, Bhojpuri films and also in South film industry. Recently, the Bigg Boss Season 1 winner appeared on Aap Ki Adalat where he spilled beans on both his personal and professional lives. He has also opened up about rumours of his extra-marital affair with actress Nagma. Read on to know.

Ravi Kishan Addresses Rumors On His Extra-marital Affair With Nagma

For the unversed Ravi and Nagma appeared in several films together. They starred in movies like Ganga, Janam Janam Ke Saath and Ab To Banja Sajanwa Hamaar among others.

When on the show, he was asked about his rumored relationship, the actor turned politician said that the controversy started because he did a lot of films with the her.

He said they used to do films together because their films were hits. The Mukkabaaz actor also added that they were good friends and most importantly, everyone knew he was married.

Kishan added that he respects and gets scared of his wife Preeti Shukla. Praising his wife, he said that she has been with him from the beginning and even when he did not have money.

Nagma Talked About Her Alleged Relationship With Ravi Kishan

Earlier, in an interview, Nagma too had opened up about her alleged relationship with Ravi Kishan. In 2009, Nagma gave an interview to The Telegraph, where she said that she didn’t understand why one cannot have a good bond with the co-star.

She questioned what is wrong if they feel comfortable with each other. Nagma also added that on screen, they play husband-wife or lovers, so they need some comfort level off the camera as well.

Coming back to Ravi Kishan, on the show he also revealed that he became arrogant after his movies became hits. Then Bigg Boss changed his life as after the show he changed a lot.