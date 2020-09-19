Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has made Rhea arrested. The actress is allegled to procure drugs for the late actor. Now, it has given rise to the drug gang. The filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has now spoken against the Bhojpuri actor and Member of Parliament, Ravi Kishan. He expressed his anger on the social media. They both gave their statement on usage of drugs in Bollywood.

Anurag Kashyap claimed that Ravi used to smoke weed in the past. In an interaction with journalist Faye D’Souza, Anurag Kashyap shared Ravi Kishan whom he collaborated with for one of his films, titled, Mukkabaaz, began his day with weed. He stated, “Ravi Kishan acted in my last film Mukkabaaz. Ravi Kishan starts his day by saying Jai Shiv Shankar, Jai Bam Bhole. Jai shiv Shambhu for the longest period of his time, he has been somebody who has used weed. It is life.”

He further said, “Everybody knows it. The whole world knows. There’s not a single person who doesn’t know that Ravi Kishan does not smoke up.” He also shares the Bhojpuri actor might have given up on it after he joined politics, “He might have quit now, that he has become a minister, he might have cleaned up. But do you include that in drugs? No. I am not judging Ravi, because I have never seen weed as a drug. ‘Abuse’ is not the word.”

The film-maker further added, “He used to smoke up. He has always been functional, he has always done his job well, it did not make him dysfunctional, did not make him a monster. It did not do anything that people associate with drugs. So when he talks about it, when he takes a self righteous stand, I have a problem with that.”

The famous Bhojpuri actor praises NCB’s for arresting people retaling to drugs procurement. This did not go well with Anurag Kashyap. It could be read as, “We know the problem of drug trafficking and drug addiction is increasing. In this conspiracy, our neighbouring countries are involved… Drugs come to this country via China and Pakistan. Our film industry, too, is affected. The Government should stop this conspiracy of neighbouring countries to destroy our youth.”