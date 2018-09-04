Share

Tweet

Pin 108 shares

Since a few days now, rumour mills are abuzz about Ravi Shastri’s secret relationship with Nimrat Kaur. According to reports, Shastri, who is separated from his wife Ritu for a while now, has fallen head-over-heels in love with Nimrat. Not only this, it is also being said that they both have been dating each other secretly from the past two years.

A Mumbai Mirror report had stated, “We hear the two have been dating rather discreetly for over two years. It’s also probably more than a coincidence that both Shastri and Nimrat have been roped in by a German luxury carmaker to launch its cars every year since 2015.”

But now, team India coach Ravi Shastri has reacted strongly to the recent media report suggesting that he is dating Bollywood beauty Nimrat Kaur. When Ravi Shastri was contacted to confirm the same by Mid-Day, he told the tabloid via a phone call from England, “Nothing to say when it is the biggest load of cow dung.” And further adding, “Cow dung says it all.”

Nimrat also took to Twitter to post a tweet from her account, which put an end to all speculations. Kaur wrote: “Fact: I may need a root canal. Fiction: Everything else I read about me today. More facts: Fiction can be more hurtful, monday blues exist and I love ice cream. Here’s to trash free happy days ahead.”

Fact: I may need a root canal. Fiction: Everything else I read about me today. More facts: Fiction can be more hurtful, monday blues exist and I love ice cream. Here’s to trash free happy days ahead✌🏼✨ — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 3, 2018

In an interview 2 years back, Nimrat spoke about love and relationships and stated, “I think love and relationships need tolerance. It’s easy to fall in love and have great sexual chemistry with someone. It’s exciting to discover each other. Then what? How does one make it last? Our parents and grandparents lasted for 50, 60 years together.”

“Why can’t we have that kind of a relationship? Love needs patience. One requires to be a forgiving person. It’s easy to give up on people. We are in the habit of giving up on anything that needs hard work. We need to hold on to love and make it work for a lifetime.”, Nimrat further added.

On the professional front, Ravi Shastri is currently in the United Kingdom where the Indian team is playing a five-match Test match against England. On the other hand, Nimrat Kaur was last seen in Alt Balaji’s web series The Test Case.