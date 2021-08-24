Read, What Did Shilpa Shetty Say? Which Made Shamita Cry

Rakshabandhan’s special episode was shown on Sunday in Bigg Boss OTT. In this episode, the contestant of the show Shamita Shetty became emotional when she was shown the message of elder sister Shilpa. In her video message, Shilpa said for Shamita, Big Brother or Big Boss only drip in our lives. I don’t know what the relation is. But you know that when the time comes, we ourselves become each other’s elder brothers. So my brother, take care of yourself, stay strong. Because if you are strong then I and mom are strong. mommy okay we all miss you. Lots of love play well. After hearing this Shamita gets tears in her eyes.





This is not the first time for Shamita to participate in a reality show. Earlier, she has also appeared in Bigg Boss 3 as a contestant in 2009. Shamita stayed here for 34 days, but she left the show midway. Actually, Shamita had to attend Shilpa Shetty’s wedding, due to which she left the show midway and came out.



Earlier in one of the episodes, Karan had praised Shamita’s game and asked if there is any baggage hidden inside her as she is often seen lonely in the show. Shilpa could not hold back her tears in response to this question and cried. While giving his statement, she said that the journey of 20-21 years in the film industry was not easy for her. Because she always had to stay in the shadow of elder sister Shilpa Shetty. She always had Shilpa’s protective shadow, for which she considers herself lucky, but she regrets that even after so many years of work, she is recognized only as Shilpa Shetty’s sister. However, she wants to tell everyone what she herself is. Shamita said that she sometimes feels very emotional baggage because of this that even after so many years she is struggling for her own identity.