Anupama is indeed the most loved daily soap in India at present. It is a story about a common Gujarati woman, who believes in morals values and family who is cheated on by her husband with his colleague, Kavya. Starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma in lead roles, a brand new entry has swept everyone off their feet.

Thousands of hearts were broken when Vanraj left Anupama for Kavya. It hurt seeing her battling life alone every day. Well, it doesn’t look like the case anymore! Her college friend, Anuj Kapadia, is all set to be her better half if she allowed him to.

The new jodi has received love and thumbs up from fans, but what does his real-life wife think? Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna is married to Akanksha.

In an interview, she said that she adores their scenes together on the show and that Gaurav and Rupali light up the frame each time they are on screen together. She also confessed on being a huge fan of Rupali and that her character of Anupamaa reminds her of Sridevi from English Vinglish.

Akanksha also said that she was extremely proud of Gaurav getting such an important part in such a popular show. “I’m super proud of him. He is looking very good. I’m loving the style quotient and positive energy that he brings with his performance in the show.”

We can see in the recent episodes that the Shah parivar’s factory is at a risk. Either they have to pay a hefty amount of twenty lakhs or lose the place. And we can’t help but wonder what will happen.

It looks like Anuj is the answer to all the questions Anupama was asking. We would all love to see Anupama get the happiness she deserves. Her financial woes will be answered, but will he mend her heart?