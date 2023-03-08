‘Really Believed What…’: Rani Mukherjee Recalls Getting Criticised For Her Unique Voice!

Bollywood actress Rani Mukherjee is one of the most celebrated actors of her time. Even after being in the industry for 25 years, her acting projects are still relevant. Rani’s performances in her movies is incomparable to most of her contemporaries.

The actress who began her acting career with ‘Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat’ is coming up next with ‘Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway. During the promotions of the film, Rani recalled her struggle in the industry. She talked about the times when she was called out for her height and voice.

Rani mukherjee recalls getting criticised for her voice

In a conversation with a leading portal, Rani Mukherjee shared how he focuses only on constructive criticism and not on criticism with an agenda. She stated, “If I really believed what people thought about my voice, my voice would not be liked by millions of people. If I had not put my foot down and dubbed my own films, people wouldn’t have recognized me today by my voice. Many people did not think that my voice could be so special.”

Rani who has carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry likes to live life on her own terms. She “believes in building one’s own beliefs and sticking to them”. The actress shared that she is not affected by what people say and if she start looking at it that way, she will need to start living for other people instead of herself.

Concluding her chat, Rani asserted that things are changing for better nowadays for women in the industry but added that the situation is different for different people.

Rani Mukherjee work

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerjee was last seen in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ alongside Saif Ali Khan, Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Her upcoming movie ‘Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway’ will hit the theaters on March 17. The film is based on a true story of an Indian woman who fought against laws of Norway to get back her children.