Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are spotted together several times started from Met Gala 2017 and now we feel like it’s almost confirmed that the two are dating each other. Though confirmation from the duo is still not official, their meetings and social media stories definitely prove that there is something cooking between the two.

Priyanka, 34, and Nick, 24, also went to New Jersey to attend Nick’s cousin wedding, where the two were snapped holding hands. Nick couldn’t take his eyes away from his lady love and be constantly gazing PeeCee in the golden sheen dress.

While, after that, the two also got captured on a romantic Lunch date.

Well, their link-up rumours are only getting fuels as there is also buzz in town, as PeeCee has recently bought beach facing new home worth 100cr in Mumbai and soon she will be shifting there. So, Reports are coming up that Former Miss World is thinking to move in with Nick as she is really serious about them.

It is also been speculated that Nick previously has said that he wanted to come to India, maybe Nick is planning to visit India for the Housewarming Party arranged by his love. Also, a source close to the couple revealed, “Nick is telling pals that Priyanka is the one and he’s asked her to move in with him. Nick loves that Priyanka is older and more mature than his exes. There’s no game playing. They have a really easy relationship”.

The duo never hid from the shutterbugs and after Priyanka met Nick’s parents it looks quite obvious that the duo is thinking to take their relationship to the next, level.

Yes, you heard that right! Soon you can see Priyanka and Nick living together.

Earlier it was also revealed by Nick’s friend, that, “Nick is captivated by Priyanka, he loves older women and she’s so international and sophisticated. She really turns him on. He says he’s never met another woman like her. He’s very caught up. No one is expecting him to settle down with her. Nick’s very sweet and charming and he knows how to treat a woman but he’s still in player mode. It’s a dangerous combination because he really is a great guy. It’s hard not to fall in love with him.”

Well, we are waiting to see PeeCee and Nick Coming Together! What you feel about the same? Do tell us in the Comment section below.