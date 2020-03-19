Reason that you may be losing sexual desires

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Knowing that many women’s sexual desire diminishes over the course of a relationship could encourage both partners to be more realistic about their sex lives, and could help them weather the changes in desire as they occur. Unpleasant sexual experiences, inability to orgasm and external factors like stress can create a huge impact on your libido.

Unlike men’s main sexual complaint, erectile dysfunction, women’s biggest sexual problem is caused by a combination of both mental and physical factors, which aren’t likely to be cured by merely popping a pill.

Keeping the spark alive

When an individual has had sex with their partner over the course of many, many years, it takes creativity and openness to keep things fresh and exciting,” Murray said. “Making time to be together and keep one’s sex life as an important part of one’s relationship is very important, and putting in effort and keeping things fun and interesting are crucial components.” Therefore, the spark between the couple should be kept alive.

Sexual Discomfort

Not everyone can realize about the Sexual discomfort, during sex. If there is a discomfort in certain position. If it hurts during sex or unable to orgasm. Discuss with your partner and come to a mutual understanding of things that are unacceptable for you and your partner.

Low sexual Desire

There are people in with sexual concerns, there is no normal frequency or set of behaviors, and things change with time. When a woman experiences a significant decrease in interest in sex that is having an effect on her life and is causing distress, then it is considered a problem of low sexual desire. One should get a consultant for that.

Ups and down in the Relationship

Every Relationship go through a lot of hurdles and ups and down in everyday life. It all depends on the kind of bond that the couple have, the way they communicate in their relationship; the way they understand and try to solve the problems in their life affects the sexual relationship. All the feelings, Anger, misbehavior, miscommunication, trust, and lies affect the sexual relationship. So it’s better to sort these things in time.

All the discomfort and unhappiness my led to the exhausted behavior, so things should be solves in time and after trying if you can’t then one should try a consultant.