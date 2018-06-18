We always have second thoughts about long distance relationships. We feel that they don’t tend to work. However there are few reasons that explain why long distance relationships tend to do better than others.

One has their personal time:



Long distance relationship doesn’t tend to keep you occupied all the time. You have time for yourself. You can relax, sleep, and meditate. In long distance relationships, you tend to keep in touch with your partner with the help of technology. In normal relationships, you tend to spend time with your loved one online as well as offline. That makes it even more time consuming.

Keep in constant contact through technological advancement:



The couple keeps in touch through technological advancement. They tend to talk to each other on phone, video calling and texting. Long distance relationship is as good as any other relationship. You are able to be with each other with the help of technology as much as any other couple can. Other couples can also not meet every day due to the ever-growing demanding working hours.

The trust level is higher:



The level of trust long distance relationship couples have is the highest. Their relationship has only one basic pillar and that is trust. They tend to trust each other completely then only their relationship can work. They don’t tend to bother each other by doubting all the time about what their partner would be doing in the other city. This type of relationship is very healthy and gives you great level of compatibility.

The time spent together is cherished a lot:



The people who are in long distance relationship tend to value and cherish each moment they spend together. They know the worth of time they have together. This creates a greater worth for the partner as they know how they feel without their presence.

There is a great understanding for each other’s goals and desires:



The couple truly values and understands each other’s goals completely. Due to different goals and desires they stay far away. This shows the compatibility of the couple as well that even after staying far off from each other, they tend to love each other a lot and understand each other’s goals and desires.