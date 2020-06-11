Television on-screen actor Sanjeeda Shaikh who was most recently seen Ishq Ka Rang Safed was getting features for a truly prolonged stretch of time because of her separation with Aamir Ali who were known to be perhaps the cutest couple in the Television business. Proceeding onward from their separation news, Sanjeeda has been very dynamic on Instagram, it appears as though she has totally lowered herself in web based life. From displaying her washboard abs to exhibiting her hot and wild side, Sanjeeda Shaikh’s every single IG post is making commotion.

Aside from this, the entertainer is anticipating her peheli daawat with an extraordinary individual and shockingly, the individual being referred to isn’t her better half Aamir Ali yet she is arranging the equivalent with her collaborator Nikita. Only at some point back, she took to her Instagram feed and shared a video of herself where she is discussing how the two couldn’t get up to speed because of the lockdown. Since she cooks various kinds of foods, her right hand revealed to her that she will visit her a daawat post the lockdown. Discussing the equivalent, for her ‘Peheli Daawat’ she will have a daawat for her collaborator.

Sharing the video on her feed, she backed it, “@nikkiee309 you are family and life is incomplete without you. Chatting, Hosting Dinners are a few I missed terribly during this lockdown, I want to invite you on my #PehliDaawat.” She also mentioned her fans to make the same and asked them who would they call for their peheli daawat, “Aur aap Kise bulanyenge, tag me in the post, tag the person you will invite on #PehliDaawat and tag @daawatofficial #DaawatBasmati #Daawat #DaawatbasamtiRice “

Returning to their separation, it was accounted for that there’s some difficulty in the heaven as Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh set out toward a partition. Then again, Sanjeeda has gone out with Aamir and moved in with her mom at her living arrangement. In the mean time, Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh likewise have a 4-month-old infant by means of surrogacy. The child remains with Sanjeeda and her folks at their home at this point.