Share

Tweet

Pin 1 shares

“In sickness and in health, for richer or for poorer, for better or for worse.”

We’ve heard these wedding vows time and again. Although these vows have served couples well for many years, they don’t really capture what it takes to make a modern marriage work. Today, soon to be married couples or newlyweds need realistic vows to spruce up the old standbys. For instance,

“I promise to listen to you always, even when you ramble.”

“I promise not to spoil ‘Game of Thrones’ for you unless you seriously piss me “

“I promise to stop answering your question of ‘What should we eat?’ with ‘I don’t know, whatever you ”

Not just these, newlyweds need redefined vows that perfectly define marriage, which is the sacred bond of responsibility and commitment. Put simply, vows that are inclined towards planning thefinancial future together and upholding the trust in each other.

Therefore, unlike weddings of the past, couples must safeguard each other’s financial interests, precisely for avoiding miscommunication and facilitating a state of financial well-being.

How Important Is A Conversation?

Each person must be well aware of what the spouse brings to the marriage, especially in terms of financial stability. Be it incessant spending habits, debts, or salary constraints— every aspect must be discussed, well-in-advance. As a majority of arguments between the newlyweds revolve around money and finances, it is important to lay down certain ground rules and strategies for avoiding escalated differences.

Here are few financial to-dos to assist you on the road to preserving a smile on your spouse’s face:

Start with Monthly Budgets

Projecting monthly expenses is a good way to initiate planned financial proceedings. A couple should sit together and determine the cash outflow for the current and upcoming months, in order to know each other better. This approach should involve both the individuals enlisting their prior and basic expenses while categorising spending habits, in terms of importance. That said, having a budgeting app can further simplify the proceedings, to a considerable extent.

Protect your loved One with Term Insurance Plan

While this might sound irrational to some, staying prepared for unfortunate life events is quite important— especially when the individual is married. Marriage changes the concept of independence to interdependence, and this is what term plans can help couples with. A spouse purchasing term plan automatically safeguards the financial future of the other person, equally invested in the marriage. Moreover, with a host of online term plans to choose from, a person can easily zero in on the most affordable one. Once two people get married, their families expand in size along with the responsibilities. Therefore, a term plan can really come in handy for the newlyweds.

Develop Debt Payoff Strategies

Newlyweds must calculate all their expenses in a detailed manner, including the existing debts if any. Be it the pending car payments, student loans, or other debts; both must sit together and devise a payoff plan for clearing these expenses in a budget-friendly manner. One expert tip would be to clear off the debt that attracts the highest possible interest rate. However, couples can also pay off the smallest balance for gaining some sort of momentum.

Opt for Health Covers

The inflated economy has made it hard for the working class to sustain frequent visits to the doctor. Therefore, a newly married couple must quickly opt for a health insurance plan for safeguarding the spouse and other loved ones from illness, accidents, and anything that comes unannounced.

Minimize Taxes

Nobody wants to pay out a substantial part of their income as taxes. Therefore, newlyweds should closely monitor tax withholding while planning out investment ideas that can effectively minimise taxes and readily maximise benefits.

Plan out Consolidated Financial Moves

This financial move calls for extreme levels of transparency where both the spouses combine certain accounts for functioning as a single financial institution. Consolidation is a great way of planning out savings and spending habits together— more so as the accounts are linked, and there aren’t many things to hide from each other.

Concluding

Discussions involving money aren’t easy for the newlyweds. However, it is advisable to look at them with an open mind and combat loopholes together. It is a proven fact that if a couple works as a team on matters related to money, they are quite certain to experience higher levels of financial harmony, going into the future.