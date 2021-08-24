Refreshing Berry Teas For Kickstarting The Metabolism

Do you want to get rid of the weight of your weight with a tasty sip? Then you can surely give a go to these three berry teas brimmed with healing compounds of the plant. Here is how these tea can help us ladies in powering off the pounds without any effort.

The bright colors of berries are considered to be coming from anthocyanins, pigments from plants turning over a specific enzyme (AMPK) helping in the promotion of cells for burning for the fat energy. According to reports from studies, women consuming berries on regular basis burn three times more fat than others.

Now let’s move on to the recipes to the refreshing berries!

Cool Containment Strawberry

¼ cup of strawberries sliced nicely

1 strawberry tea bag

1 tablespoon of delicious sweet honey

2 slices of cucumber

The first three ingredients have to be steeped in a single cup of hot water for a minimum of three minutes. Then remove the tea bag and add the cucumbers. After adding the cucumbers, slightly muddle all the ingredients. You can serve over ice or without it, and garnish it as you wish.

Blue Citrus Chiller

1 teabag of blueberries

¼ cup of fresh blueberries

1 ginger thinly sliced

1 tablespoon of lime juice

1 teaspoon of turbinado sugar

Juice of White Grapes

The first five ingredients have to be steeped in a cup of hot water for a minimum of 3 minutes. Then chill them after removing the tea bag and the ginger. Pour into a glass that is filled with ice. You can also top it with a splash of juice.

Lime & Raspberry Refresher

1 bag of green tea

¼ cup of raspberries

2 wheels of lime

2 teaspoons of agave syrup

All the mentioned ingredients have to be steeped in a cup of water for a minimum of 2 to 3 minutes. Let them cool down and add ice before serving.