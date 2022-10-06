Rekha Is Secretly Married To This Actor And It’s Not Amitabh, Name Linked To These 7 Actors!!

Rekha is most beautiful actress of film industry, whose beauty is still the same as it used to be. Many big to small actors were madly in love with Rekha and there were many reports about her dating few of her co-stars and in this report we will let you know about a few of them.

Rekha And Jeetendra

Rekha’s name was first associated with actor Jeetendra. At that time the name of Jeetendra was discussed everywhere, he had become a superstar. But he was also married, he had married Shobha Kapoor. So at that time the names of both were connected, but people held Rekha responsible for this. Soon the news of their dating stopped coming.

Rekha And Kiran Kumar

After Jeetendra, Kiran Kumar came in Rekha’s life. Yes…even though for a short time but both had dated each other. But the sooner they met, the sooner they parted their ways due to unknown reasons.

Rekha And Vinod Mehra

After Jeetendra and Kiran Kumar, the actress’s heart beat again and this time for Vinod Mehra. Vinod’s name was very much associated with Rekha. It is said that both of them even got married secretly. According to media reports, when Rekha reached her in-laws’ house after marriage, the actor’s mother not only pushed her but also misbehaved with her and threw her out of the house.

Rekha And Amitabh Bachchan

After this, Rekha ended all her relations with Vinod Mehra and then a person entered her life who changed Rekha. That person was Amitabh Bachchan. Rekha’s love story with him went on in such a way that even today no one has been able to forget this connection. It is said that at that time both were madly in love with each other. But Amitabh was married and Jaya Bachchan was eager to save this relationship in any case. Eventually the wife’s love won out and Rekha had to step back from this relationship.

Rekha And Sanjay Dutt

Rekha’s name was also very much associated with actor Sanjay Dutt. Both had worked in a film named Zameen Aasman and only after that the news of their relationship started coming. This news spread so much that Sanjay Dutt himself had to come forward and clarify on this.