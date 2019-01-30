Rekha’s Hilarious Reaction To Posing In Front Of Amitabh’s Photo Will Surely Crack Everyone Up.

Share

Amitabh and Rekha- the two legends of Bollywood, their love story is one of the most talked about affairs of Bollywood even till date. Yet, this much-talked-about love story always remained a mystery as both the actors never accepted their relationship in public. On Monday night, in Dabboo Ratnani’s 2019 calendar launch, while posing for photos Rekha realised that she had accidentally stood in front of Amitabh Bachchan’s photograph on the wall, She swiftly move away from there and gave a hilarious reaction. Watch the video here:

Her reaction was priceless. She gave a break to her signature kanjeevaram saree and was dressed in an all-black outfit, big cat-eye glasses, spiked shoes, and her usual deep red lip shade.

Their love story began on the sets of film Do Anjaane (1976), when Amitabh was a married man. During the initial days of their secret relationship, the couple used to meet in a bungalow that belonged to Rekha’s friend. Nobody knew about this affair between already married Amitabh and Rekha. Everything was a smooth sail until an incident happened.

During the shoots of Ganga Ki Saugandh (1978), Big B reportedly lost his temper on a co-actor who was misbehaving with Rekha. After this, their affair came in the limelight and grabbed the media attention. The two denied the affair, but it is loud and clear that the two were dating each other. In one of the interviews, Silsila director, Yash Chopra confirmed their relationship.

On Simi Garewal’s chat show too, Rekha, when asked if she loved Amitabh, had said, “Aap duniya bhar ka love ikathha kar lijiye. I love him more than that,” but then went on to add that her love for Amitabh was the same as anyone else’s love for him.