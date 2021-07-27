Remember Padma Patil from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry’s Ravenclaw house? To be more specific, during the ball in the Goblet Of Fire portion, Harry Potter’s plus one? She is now a mother. Afshan Azad, who played one of the Patil twins in the film adaptation of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter books, gave birth to a baby girl on Monday, and she announced the news on her Instagram page.

Afshan Azad wrote in her post: “By the grace of God our princess is finally here! We’ve been in this ultimate bubble of love and awe of her since she joined us Earth-side last week. God has blessed us with the most perfect, beautiful precious gift, Allah Humma Barik.

I’ll probably be gone for a while to recover and rest and enjoy every single second and moment of this unexplainable feeling but I’m sure I’ll be back soon. Thank you to everyone for your messages checking up on me, and all your love and prayers as always.”

In 2018, Afshan and her spouse Nabil married, with several of the Harry Potter film stars in attendance.

Warner Bros released the Harry Potter film series, which was based on JK Rowling’s best-selling books. Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), and Professor Severus Snape (Alan Rickman, who was already well-known for his work in the English theatre scene and his performance in the legendary Die Ha) became stars in the picture. The final part of the series was released in July 2011.