Multani Mitti or Fuller’s earth is one of the oldest remedies you must have heard about from your mother or grandmothers. Well, Mother knows the best as always and we definitely support her in this. Multani Mitti does wonders when it comes to nearly every skin problem and has been a natural remedy for healthy skin since ages, the time when these chemical based face packs were not even heard of.

You can get the desired acne free and healthy skin with Multani Mitti by mixing one or two ingredients in it that are easily available in your kitchen, try these DIY face packs!

Multani Mitti and rose water

This duo works well as a gentle exfoliator for a healthy skin. You need 1 spoon of Multani Mitti, 1 tsp of rose water and few drops of lemon juice. Mix them well to make a coarse paste and apply it to your washed face and leave it for 20 minutes till it dries. Wash your face with lukewarm water afterwards and you will have a smooth skin without any tan! You can apply this face pack daily.

Multani Mitti and honey

This face pack is for removing excess oil and acne and is perfect if you have oily skin. For this, mix 1 spoon of Multani Mitti with 2 tsp of honey and make a paste of it. Apply it to your face and let it dry for 15-20 minutes and then remove it with a damp towel, following by washing it with lukewarm water.

Multani Mitti and curd

This face pack is suitable for dry skin types, as curd is a natural moisturizing agent. For this, you are required to mix 1 spoon of Multani Mitti with 2 tsp of curd. Mix it well until you get a smooth paste. Cleanse your face, and apply the mixture on your face and leave it for 15 minutes till it dries. Wash your face with lukewarm water afterwards.

Multani Mitti and Neem face pack

This face pack is perfect if you have severe or cystic acne. It helps in removing the oil and healing the skin as well. For this face pack, you will need, 1 spoon of Multani Mitti, 1 tsp of Neem powder or crushed dried Neem leaves, 2 tsp of rose water and few drops of lemon juice. Mix all the ingredients to form a coarse paste and apply it to your face. Leave it for 15-20 minutes until it dries. Finish by washing your face with lukewarm water.

Multani Mitti and potato

This face pack is suitable if you have scars, dark circles, blemishes, tan or pigmentation. You will need 1 spoon of Multani Mitti and 2 tsp of potato juice (grate the potato and then squeeze out its juice). Mix it well to make a smooth paste. Potato is a natural bleaching agent and will lighten the scars. Leave it for about 15 minutes or until the pack dries. Wipe it off with a damp towel and finish by washing the face with lukewarm water.