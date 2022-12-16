‘Rest In Fridge’: Netizens Give Reference Of Shraddha-Aftab Case After Devoleena Bhattacharjee Marries A Muslim!

TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is grabbing a lot of attention these days due to her impromptu wedding with gym trainer Shahnawaz Sheikh. Her fans and well wishers are pouring in wishes for her future life with Sheikh. But a certain section of audiences is pointing fingers at Bhattacharjee’s intercaste marriage.

While some are tagging it as a case of ‘Love Jihad’, others are giving references of recent gruesome murder of Hindu girl Shraddha Walkar by her Muslim boyfriend Aftab Poonawala. Now, Devoleena has given befitting replies to all the trolls.

A user tweeted, “Rest in Fridge,” indicating how Aftab stored pieces of Shraddha’s body in his fridge for a month. To this, the actress replied, “Arey arey kahin apko hi fridge mein naa fit kar dein aapke future wife & son milkar. I am sure yaad toh hoga hi zyada purani news nahi hai. But still i wish you all the best. #sickmind #toxic.”

Another netizen reminded Devoleena of an incident where a Hindu girl married a Muslim boy and he brutally killed her later. Not keeping mum on this, Devoleena hit back by saying, “I also remember a hindu wife & a son killed her husband & cut into pieces. Also witnessed my fren who is no more and how much she suffered the physical & mental harrassment by her husband. Anyway let it be. Chill karo. And thank you for the wishes.”

A third user crossed all limits and called the actress’s wedding ‘illegal.’ He also said that her kids will be Muslim with circumcision performed on their birth. Devoleena blasted him by stating that the guy should focus on his life. “Woh mere aur mere pati par chor dijiye. Hum dekh lenge. Aur dusro k dharam pe google search karne k wajai apne dharam par focus kijiye aur acche insaan baniye,” she wrote.

Before this, the former Bigg Boss contestant got brutally trolled for faking a marriage with her Saath Nibhana Saathiya co-star Vishal Singh. Netizens bashed them for attracting unnecessary attention.

For the uninitiated, Devoleena Bhattacharjee tied the knot with Shahnawaz Sheikh in Lonavala in a close-knit. The couple has dated for several years before taking their relationship to next level.