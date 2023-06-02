Retro Style: Nora Fatehi’s Royal Blue Ball Gown Exudes Vintage Glamour With A Fabulously Embellished 50’s Touch!

Nora Fatehi transforms into a stunning royal blue gown and adopts a magnificent leap into the 1950s era. Continue reading to learn more about her appearance. Nora exuded glamour and radiance like never before as she shared behind-the-scenes footage from her show in Dubai.

The actress was the muse for popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and she looked stunning in an exquisite ball gown. She continues to captivate her fans with her unwavering dedication and remarkable achievements.

She recently captivated the internet with her stunning presence in a breathtaking ball gown. Her allure was enhanced by the embellished ensemble she wore, which captivated everyone who saw her.

Nora effortlessly steals the spotlight with her impeccable fashion choices and undeniable charm, whether at glitzy parties or promotional events. Her most recent appearance confirms her status as a true style icon.

Vintage is making an ever-so-glamorous comeback. The retro dressing has become a popular choice among fashionistas for the biggest events, and Nora Fatehi recently joined the trend in a voluminous Manish Malhotra gown for the IIFA Awards 2023.

With his signature curation and a 50s-inspired twist, the designer made archival fashion feel completely modern, and Nora undoubtedly rocked it.

Let us take a moment to appreciate the breathtaking appeal captured in her photographs.

Outfit Details

Nora Fatehi Makes a Statement in an Exquisite Royal Blue Gown. Nora’s wonderful royal blue gown was sleeveless, with a plunging neckline and delicate silver embroidered on the bust and torso.

The cinched waistline elegantly highlighted her figure, while the pleated flared bottom with a flowing train added a touch of modern-day princess charm.

Her mesmerising deep blue ball gown with an accentuated plunging neckline and pearl bedazzled style over the bodice was a sight to behold. The dress’s detailed pearl embellished style added a bling factor to the look.

Her sheer black gloves, paired with sleek bracelets and rings, gave us major Audrey Hepburn vibes. Her 50s-inspired slick bun and statement pearl earrings were the true highlights of her overall look, which left us speechless.

Accessorised The Look

She complemented her elegant ensemble with black gloves, dazzling diamond rings on her fingers, and oversized pearl stud earrings that added a touch of glitz.

Glam Options

Nora was transformed into a vision of beauty with the help of celebrity makeup artist Marianna Mukuchyan. Her makeup included nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks, a dewy base, and a nude lipstick shade.

Nora embraced a delightful 90s-inspired hairstyle with the help of hair artist Amit Thakur. Her hair was styled in a chic high bun that exuded sophistication and style.

The addition of curly hair framing her face softened and femininity of the overall look.

On The Professional Front

Nora will appear in the film ‘100 Percent,’ directed by Sajid Khan. John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill, and Riteish Deshmukh will also appear in the film.