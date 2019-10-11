Rhea Chakraborty And Sushant Singh Rajput Having A Romantic Vacation In Paris

Share

Sushant Singh Rajput has been creating buzz recently for his alleged relationship with the actor, Rhea Chakraborty. This rumoured couple is the talk of the town and has been together for quite some time now. The duo is seen spending quality time with each other every now and then. It all started when the alleged love birds jetted off to Ladakh and since then we were expecting their romance to kickstart. And now it seems like it’s happening from planning a surprise birthday party to gifting a platinum pendant to his lady love Sushant is doing all that he can to impress Rhea.

The two were recently spotted as they head out after partying together in Kamala Mills. While before that the couple was snapped by the paparazzi post their dinner date. While their frequent outings grabbed many eyeballs Sushant has given us yet another reason to talk about them over and over again. Sushant has said that people shouldn’t talk about it in the beginning stage. Well, earlier, according to a BollywoodLife report, Sushant was quoted as saying, “Right now, it’s not right to say. People shouldn’t start talking about things in a nascent stage as if they are very sure of it. Why to do that?”

Now, the rumoured couple, Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput are in the ciyy of love, Paris. Individually, they took their Instagram handles and had shared solo pictures from Paris. Their pictures are making us wonder about their relationship. if they are vacationing together. Sushant had shared a video of himself from Disneyland and on the other hand, Rhea in one of her pictures was seen admiring the beauty of Eiffel Tower. Take a look at them:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3Z1wo5DLhw/

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3W-RaNHX-s/

A few days back the rumours about their marriage are doing rounds the corner. According to the Mumbai Mirror report, Sushant Singh Rajput is all set to pop the ‘big question’ about marriage, to his rumoured muse, Rhea Chakraborty! Sushant is apparently in a hurry to get married to Rhea after almost a year of courtship and leave behind his image of a playboy. It was also reported that Rhea, however, is no mood to take things so fast and will take her rightful share of time to give a vertical nod or a horizontal one.

Now, a latest Pinkvilla report suggests, “Both Rhea and Sushant are close friends who enjoy each other’s company, however, marriage isn’t on the cards as of now as the actors are currently focusing on their respective careers. Sushant is busy with the promotion of his upcoming film Chhichhore and Rhea has a film announcement soon. They have just started seeing each other. It’s been a few months and they are now getting to know each other well. There’s enough time before they decide to take the marital plunge. Right now, it’s not even a thought playing on their mind.”